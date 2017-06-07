Kendall Jenner Can’t Get Enough of These Sneakers Right Now

Kendall Jenner is all in on the white sneaker trend — and she’s been proving that Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers go with everything.
The model paired her Yeezys with a white knit tank top from her and sister Kylie’s lifestyle collection, Kendall+Kylie, and a romper from Self-Portrait on a June 4 outing in New York. Jenner complemented her look with a brown Louis Vuitton fanny pack, another piece she’s been wearing frequently lately.
Jenner wore the Louis Vuitton fanny pack with her Yeezys again June 4 while heading to church with fellow model Hailey Baldwin. This time, however, the reality star went for a completely different look, dressing casually in a light wash distressed jean jacket and black skinny jeans.
Proving that Yeezys go with nearly anything, Jenner stepped out Tuesday in a Wolk Morais menswear pinstripe suit, wearing her hair slicked back and accessorizing with a pair of round-lensed sunglasses.
The supermodel is wasting no time representing Adidas after being appointed as brand ambassador for Adidas Originals last week. By wearing these shoes, Jenner is also supporting brother-in-law Kanye West, who is the mind behind the ’80s-inspired style she’s been loving of late.
But Jenner has been a fan of Adidas sneakers — and the Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas in particular — for a while. The 21-year-old teased the release of the Calabasas, an update of a retro Adidas style that just rereleased June 4, back in March via Snapchat.
The sneakers, originally available for $120, have sold out, but those hoping to get the look can find the trainers on Fight Club’s site, where pairs are currently going for $300 and up.
