Kendall Jenner Can’t Get Enough of These Sneakers Right Now

Kendall Jenner walks around New York while wearing Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers June 4. Splash

Kendall Jenner is all in on the white sneaker trend — and she’s been proving that Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers go with everything.

The model paired her Yeezys with a white knit tank top from her and sister Kylie’s lifestyle collection, Kendall+Kylie, and a romper from Self-Portrait on a June 4 outing in New York. Jenner complemented her look with a brown Louis Vuitton fanny pack, another piece she’s been wearing frequently lately.

Kendall Jenner steps out in Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase sneakers June 1 in New York.

Jenner wore the Louis Vuitton fanny pack with her Yeezys again June 4 while heading to church with fellow model Hailey Baldwin. This time, however, the reality star went for a completely different look, dressing casually in a light wash distressed jean jacket and black skinny jeans.

Proving that Yeezys go with nearly anything, Jenner stepped out Tuesday in a Wolk Morais menswear pinstripe suit, wearing her hair slicked back and accessorizing with a pair of round-lensed sunglasses.

The supermodel is wasting no time representing Adidas after being appointed as brand ambassador for Adidas Originals last week. By wearing these shoes, Jenner is also supporting brother-in-law Kanye West, who is the mind behind the ’80s-inspired style she’s been loving of late.

But Jenner has been a fan of Adidas sneakers — and the Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas in particular — for a while. The 21-year-old teased the release of the Calabasas, an update of a retro Adidas style that just rereleased June 4, back in March via Snapchat.

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase as worn by Kendall Jenner. Stadium Goods

The sneakers, originally available for $120, have sold out, but those hoping to get the look can find the trainers on Fight Club’s site, where pairs are currently going for $300 and up.

