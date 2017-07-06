Kendall and Bella Rock Menswear-Inspired Looks Outside Fendi Show in Paris

Following Karl Lagerfeld’s Fendi couture runway show on Wednesday, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both changed into menswear-inspired ensembles for the night.
Jenner donned an oversized blazer with matching shorts and a simple white T-shirt underneath, while Hadid opted for plaid high-waisted trousers and a button-up crop top.
While Jenner paired her suit with crisp white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister dressed up her look a little with white pointed Schutz Quereda pumps with embossed crocodile leather.
This isn’t the first time Jenner has been seen rocking menswear. Last month, the model was spotted donning a striped suit from Wolk Morais fall 2017 with Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers.
Similarly, Bella has proved to be a fan of the menswear trend.
Shop Hadid’s shoe style below.
Schutz Quereda pumps, $200; schutz-shoes.com
