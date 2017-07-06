Kendall and Bella Rock Menswear-Inspired Looks Outside Fendi Show in Paris

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid in Paris. Splash

Following Karl Lagerfeld’s Fendi couture runway show on Wednesday, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both changed into menswear-inspired ensembles for the night.

Jenner donned an oversized blazer with matching shorts and a simple white T-shirt underneath, while Hadid opted for plaid high-waisted trousers and a button-up crop top.

Kendall Jenner after the Fendi show on July 5 in Paris. Splash

While Jenner paired her suit with crisp white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister dressed up her look a little with white pointed Schutz Quereda pumps with embossed crocodile leather.

Bella Hadid after the Fendi couture show in Paris on July 5. Splash

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been seen rocking menswear. Last month, the model was spotted donning a striped suit from Wolk Morais fall 2017 with Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers.

Kendall Jenner sports Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers while out in New York June 6. Splash

Similarly, Bella has proved to be a fan of the menswear trend.

Bella Hadid seen leaving Gigi Hadid’s apartment on June 6. Splash

