Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Fiancé Morgan Evans Have Goal-Worthy Matching Couple Style

Kelsea Ballerini and fiancé Morgan Evans are no strangers to the red carpet and have used their high-profile opportunities to dole out coordinated couple style.

At several events leading up to tonight’s 2017 CMA Awards, where Ballerini is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, she and her beloved have stepped out in what is undeniably becoming their signature style: Ballerini in striking slit dresses with heels and Evans in a matching, tailored suit. Of course, throughout their appearances, Ballerini’s favorite new accessory did not go unnoticed — her sparkling engagement ring.

On Tuesday at the BMI Country Awards, the singer — whose second album “Unapologetically” hit No. 1 on the charts within nine minutes of its release last week — wore an Amur slit dress with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Evans, an Australian country music singer, was subtly in sync with his fiancée’s red floral dress. He donned a houndstooth Samuelsohn suit featuring pops of burgundy, finishing the look with oxblood-colored oxfords.

Just one day prior, Ballerini and her beau hit the ASCAP Awards red carpet prior to her performance at the event.

Ballerini’s Christian Siriano slit dress was paired with Aldo pumps. In an all black Shoreditch suit, Evans fit harmonically alongside his love’s strapless gown and heels.

In June, the pair also made their mark with the slit and suit combo. At the CMT Music Awards, the 24-year-old walked the red carpet in metallic Stuart Weitzman heels and a cream and navy Haney gown. Following suit (pun intended) was Evans, who was styled in Samuelsohn paired with dark blue dress shoes.

Ballerini will perform at the CMAs tonight alongside Reba McEntire, who is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year. The awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, where it’s to be determined if Ballerini and her beau will keep their red carpet trend going strong.

