KellyAnne Conway’s $3,600 Trump Inauguration Fashion Got Memed

It’s hard to eclipse Donald Trump, but KellyAnne Conway, his former campaign manager who will now serve as his counselor, achieved the feat in a spectacular way.

The talking head for the new president arrived for his inauguration services today at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., with a fashion statement that ignited a torrent of comment on social media.

GIRL. Get you some friends to set you straight #nomaam #wholetyouleavelikethis #kellyanneconway #ootd #whoworeitbetter #winner #nutcracker A photo posted by Renée Speight, JD ⚖️ (@naysp8) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:02am PST

KellyAnne Conway wears a Gucci coat and pointed-toe heels to President Donald Trump’s inauguration services. REX Shutterstock.

Conway had on a red, white and blue belted Gucci coat that retails for $3,600, teamed with chic, white pointed-toe heels that featured piping detail. She completed the ensemble with a red bucket hat and a confident smile.

@ilizas Done and Done. #kellyanneconway #sailormoon #donaldtrump #inauguration A photo posted by Ali G (@alig099) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Napoleon or Kellyanne – Who wore it better? #kellyanneconway #drumpf #idontcareifitsgucciitsstillawful #inauguration #whoworeitbetter A photo posted by Molly Harrington (@itsmollypants) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Describing her look as “Trump Revolutionary War” to NBC earlier today, Conway was dutifully rewarded with the kind of internet fame that fulfilled the destiny of her own words.

Indeed, netizens roasted Trump’s toy soldier, comparing her to: the Nutcracker, Paddington Bear, Napoleon Bonaparte and animated characters Sailor Moon and Woody Woodpecker, among others.

“Who knew?” captioned an Instagram user who shared an image of her face superimposed on the illustrated mascot of NFL team New England Patriots under the headline: “New England Patriots, fashion trendsetters since 1960.”

Kellyanne Conway just needs your order and she'll get lunch started. pic.twitter.com/seGdD18wjo — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 20, 2017

Guess who? 😂 #kellyanneconway A photo posted by Lorraine Johnson 🍺 (@drunkybrewster1) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:47am PST

“Kudos to#kellyanneconway for finding another use for her #hamilton #halloween #costume,” another user captioned a photo of Conway that was likened to actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in costume from Broadway’s period musical “Hamilton.”

Other comparisons included a red, white and blue popsicle and Bozo the Clown.

Who knew? #Patriots #Trump #kellyanneconway #newenglandpatriots #NFL #fashion #inauguration A photo posted by Dynasty Sports Empire LLC (@dynastysportsempire) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Who wore it better? #inauguration #trumpinauguration #kellyanneconway A photo posted by Matt Chiesa (@chiesa42) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Kudos to #kellyanneconway for finding another use for her #hamilton #halloween #costume. #inauguration #fashion #trump A photo posted by @neither.her.nor.there on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:49am PST