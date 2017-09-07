These Designer Boots Made Kelly Rowland Feel ‘Grown-Up’ & ‘Sexy’ in Destiny’s Child — Get the Bargain Version

Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles
Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles, 2017.
Along with her Destiny’s Child pals Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland grew quickly to fame at a young age. Rowland was just 18 when the trio made it into the mainstream music scene and earned enough to purchase her first high-end item.

Rowland chose a pair of thigh-high Dolce & Gabbana boots made of denim, feeling that such a boot could combat her young age and make her feel more comfortable in the spotlight.

“I was 18 or 19, and they made me feel a little more grown-up, a little more sexy. I wore them everywhere: during performances, on tour, on days off,” Rowland told Elle.

Now in her mid-30s, Rowland doesn’t need to depend on a mature shoe style. Instead, the singer confidently showcases an array of styles, all just as fashionable as her original Dolce & Gabbana boot.

Unfortunately, Dolce & Gabbana no longer carries that early-2000s denim boot. So anyone wanting to take a page from Rowland’s book and elevate their look with a similar style can turn to Steve Madden’s thigh-high denim Tonic boot or a black suede thigh-high style from Dolce & Gabbana.

Steve Madden Tonic Denim Boot

Steve Madden Tonic denim boot, $130; Stevemadden.com

Dolce & Gabbana Knee-length boot

Dolce & Gabbana knee-length boot, $798; Farfetch.com

