Katy Perry Wore $76 Baby Blue Mules From Her Collection During Her Live Stream

Instagram

Mules are making a huge comeback, and thanks to Katy Perry, there’s an affordable option for the summer. The singer spotlighted an item from her shoe collection, Katy Perry Collections, which she launched this year. This week, Perry ran a live stream of her life for 72 hours straight to promote her new album “Witness.”

Behold the baby blue heels Perry calls The Bon Bon, which the star paired with an eye-catching gold-printed Anna Sui dress with feathered edges to complement the fuzzy heels.

Luckily, the Perry-designed shoes are on sale for only $76. If you’ve been on the hunt for on-trend mules for some upcoming summer parties, look no further.

Night night ⭐️ #KatyPerry in #AnnaSui #KPWWW A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The Bon Bon mules, $76; katyperrycollections.com

Want more?

Ariana Grande’s Manchester Bombing Victim Concert Gets Support From Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry & More

Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Short Skirt With Nikes on Stage

Katy Perry Got Stuck in the Trash in This Edgy Yellow Dress and Glossy Boots at Wango Tango

Katy Perry Had a Lot to Say About Her Feud With Taylor Swift on ‘Carpool Karaoke’