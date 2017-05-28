Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Short Skirt With Nikes on Stage

Katy Perry wears a silver mini dress with Nike sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry has promised fans that she will bring them her “boldest stage ever” — and she did just that when she performed on Saturday at the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Hull, U.K.

Sparkling in sequins, the entertainer showed off her dance moves clad in a very short mini dress that exposed her underwear when she dropped too low with her legs spread.

During the routine, her matching jacket helped conceal the white briefs, but it fell out of place amid one of the maneuvers.

The pop star completed the look with a pair of laceless white Nike sneakers that had clear soles.

Perry shared on Twitter that she’s taking her show on the road with new dates announced for the North American leg of her Witness tour. “I 👁 you North America & I’m bringing you my boldest stage EVER! Tix to #WITNESSTHETOUR on sale now in the 🇺🇸 + 🇨🇦 http://www.katyperry.com ❤️,” she tweeted earlier that morning.

In a promotional video for the concert, the Katy Perry Footwear designer is seen in wildly colorful costumes teamed with glitter booties and neon heels.

Speaking to Footwear News in a previous interview, Perry shared that she plans on incorporating her own shoe brand with her outfits in addition to wearing other labels.

“You are what you wear, right? It’s one of those things where I really love the line, and I’m excited by it. It’s not like you’ll never see me in a pair of Adidas slides ever again. And you’ll [probably still] see me on the streets wearing Uggs,” Perry said.

The shoe line launched in February in a partnership with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. — which owns and manages a roster of boldface fashion and entertainment labels.

“[Footwear] was a part of me that needed to be carefully created and developed, and I had to weigh a lot of my options,” Perry said of the venture. “So for about three years, I was educating myself on the business and [thinking about] who would be a great partner.”