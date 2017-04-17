Katy Perry Wore Bunny Flats to Her Coachella Recovery Brunch

Katy Perry at a Moschino party at Coachella on April 15. REX Shutterstock

Leave it to Katy Perry to rock bunny-inspired flats on Easter — just one of the unique styles designed by the singer herself. After a night of Coachella parties, she threw a festive Easter Morning Recovery Brunch on Sunday to celebrate her debut footwear label, Katy Perry Collections.

Perry coordinated the “Jessica” flats with a bunny purse and an all-white ensemble. Singer Adam Lambert, DJ Mia Moretti and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott were among the notables who attended the celebratory brunch.

Perry wore these flats to the brunch. Courtesy of Brand

Front and center was a pop-up display of her latest collection, which consists of vibrant flats, pumps and sneakers that echo Perry’s dynamic sense of style. Guests also enjoyed foot reflexology massages, access to vitamin elixirs, and an Easter egg hunt sponsored by CoverGirl to ring in the holiday.

