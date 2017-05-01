Katy Perry Hits the Met Gala Red Carpet in One of the Most Dramatic Looks of the Night

Katy Perry on the Met Gala 2017 red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry, a cohost of tonight’s Costume Institute Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a.k.a., the Met Gala, arrived in a Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’ look — custom designed for her by designer John Galliano. Looking like a vision straight out of a “Game of Thrones” Red Wedding, the pop star’s ensemble featured a red embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and silk chiffon dress with embroidered satin ribbon embellishments.

To top off the look, the“Chained To The Rhythm” singer, whose cochairs for the night include Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bündchen, and Tom Brady, placed a red silk tulle veil headpiece with the word “Witness” on the forehead. She completed the outfit with red Tabi boots.

It’s not exactly a surprise to see Perry donning such an avant garde look — the star is known for her audacious, out-there ensembles (i.e. a bra squirting whipped cream).

The singer also got a killer set manicure paired with rings by Lorraine Schwartz for the iconic event.

