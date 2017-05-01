Katy Perry Wore Chic Prada Pajamas Before the Met Gala

Katy Perry at a Chanel event on April 6. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry decided to pay homage to her Prada gown at last year’s Met Gala by wearing Prada pajamas ahead of this year’s Met Gala.

For the party that is held each year on the Saturday before the event, Perry wore Prada pajamas, from the label’s spring ’17 collection, that featured feathering on the sleeves and hems of the pants.

Prada spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

“Never forget where you came from! Last year was @prada at The Met…wait and see who it will be tomorrow,” Perry wrote on Instagram. Her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, also gave a closer look at the Francesco Russo sandals Perry wore for the event.

While we don’t know who has designed Perry’s gown, it’s quite possible that she’ll wear shoes from her own Katy Perry Collections. She’s worn dresses by Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and Tommy Hilfiger in years past.

Perry wearing head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana at the 2013 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

On Friday, Perry appeared in Times Square, wearing quirky flats from her collection, to hand out cherry pies to passersby in celebration of her latest single, “Bon Appetit.”

Katy Perry wearing flats from her Katy Perry Collections. Splash

Katy Perry handing out cherry pies in Times Square to celebrate the release of her new single, “Bon Appetit.” Splash

Click through the gallery to see more of Perry’s Met Gala style through the years.

