Katy Perry Sparkled in Nude-Illusion Crystal Catsuit & Her Namesake Shoes — Now They’re On Sale

View Slideshow Katy Perry wears embellished sneakers with a catsuit at the Glastonbury Festival 2017. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry had the time of her life performing at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday. And along with the standout concert performance, she showcased an equally standout look — covered in sparkling embellishments from head to toe.

The pop star stomped out in a nude-illusion catsuit emblazoned with crystals and a large eye symbol around her chest. The costume’s shiny treatment continued down to her feet, where she rocked the stage in her eponymous sneakers.

From the Katy Perry footwear collection she had on the brand’s Lena kicks that featured gold and silver sequins. The shoes retail for $129, but they’re currently on sale for $90 on katyperrycollections.com.

Overwhelmed by the number of fans in the crowd, the pop star later shared on Instagram her appreciation for the large turnout.

“Sitting here, enjoying some fries in disbelief that I just played a show to about 100,000 people at @glastofest that voluntarily showed up to see me… (look mom I made it!)” Perry began. “I had so much fun and as you can see gave you all of me, literally. I can’t wait to do it over and over again on Witness the tour… 👁❤️😩 Thanks to @glastofest for helping me feel like, cool or whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️ 📸 by @ronyalwin.”

One day earlier, she was spotted leaving London’s KISS FM studios wearing head-to-toe Stella McCartney, including a pair of fuchsia asymmetric pumps.

Last month Perry announced new dates for her Witness tour and is currently promoting her new music.

Speaking to Footwear News in a previous interview, Perry shared that she plans to incorporate her eponymous shoe brand with her outfits in addition to wearing other labels.

The footwear collection launched in February in a partnership with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. — which owns and manages a roster of boldface fashion and entertainment labels.

