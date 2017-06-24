Katy Perry Matched Her Dramatic Fuchsia Eye Makeup To Her Edgy Asymmetric Pumps

Making a socially conscious fashion statement is no easy task, but Katy Perry did it in a slick way.
The pop star exited KISS FM studios in London on Friday wearing a head-to-toe love letter to British designer Stella McCartney, a longtime animal rights activist.
Perry greeted fans while clad in a low-cut architectural black dress emblazoned with bright graphics and statements such as “no fur.”
Not exactly an easy look to pull off, the “Swish Swish” singer’s outfit incorporated a flared waistline, tapered skirt hem, criss-cross straps around the back, and pleating around the rear of the skirt.
More eye-catching moments continued down to her feet, where she stepped out in McCartney’s steel fuchsia pointed-toe pumps. Featuring a faux-leather upper and high-cut profile, the shoes incorporate an asymmetric, curved vamp that wraps around the foot, leading into a pointed toe.
The stiletto heel is around 4 inches and features a flattering, subtle arch.
The shoes are currently on sale in gold for $324 on Matchesfashion.com.
When she removed her cat-eye sunglasses, Perry revealed more of her striking style — a heavy-handed touch of eye makeup to match her heels. She incorporated a generous amount of black eyeliner with fuchsia eye shadow spread above and below her eyelids a la “Jem and the Holograms.”
A splash of bold red lipstick and her new blond pixie haircut completed the look.
Last month Perry announced new dates for her Witness tour and is currently promoting her new music.
Speaking to Footwear News in a previous interview, Perry shared that she plans to incorporate her eponymous shoe brand with her outfits in addition to wearing other labels.
The shoe line launched in February in a partnership with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. — which owns and manages a roster of boldface fashion and entertainment labels.
“[Footwear] was a part of me that needed to be carefully created and developed, and I had to weigh a lot of my options,” Perry said of the venture. “So for about three years, I was educating myself on the business and [thinking about] who would be a great partner.”