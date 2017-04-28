Katy Perry’s Light-Up Dress & More of Her Met Gala Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Left to right: Katy Perry in 2016, 2013 and 2015. REX Shutterstock

At the 2016 Met Gala, model Karolina Kurkova wore a light-up dress designed by Marchesa in conjunction with IBM. The dress was the talk of the red carpet, but fashion fans will remember that Kurkova was not the first to wear a light-up gown on the Met Gala red carpet.

Katy Perry wore a glowing pink dress by CuteCircuit to the 2010 Met Gala, where the theme was “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.” She paired it with pink glitter peep-toe pumps.

Perry’s CuteCircuit gown lit up with LED lights at the 2010 Met Gala. She paired the dress with sparkly peep-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock

While that look was arguably not quite as high-fashion as Kurkova’s, Perry has definitely pushed the fashion boundaries ever since. In 2013, she attended with Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, wearing an embellished dress, crown and heels by the label.

Perry wearing head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana at the 2013 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

In 2015, she hit the red carpet with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, in one of his signature wild creations, complete with quirky accessories.

Perry attended the 2015 Met Gala with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott. REX Shutterstock

For the most recent gala, in 2016, she wore a dramatic black Prada gown with coordinating dark lips.

Katy Perry wearing Prada at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

This year, Perry is serving as the event’s co-chair, with Pharrell Williams. While we don’t know what dress she’ll wear, we think she’ll likely don a pair of shoes from her recently launched Katy Perry Collections shoe line.

Click through the gallery to see more of Perry’s looks through the years.

