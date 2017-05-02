Katy Perry’s Met Gala After-Party Look Was Just as Crazy as the Red Outfit She Chose for the Ball

Katy Perry attends the Met Gala after-party. Splash

If you thought Katy Perry’s outfit choice for the Met Gala was a crazy look, it’s probably time to look away. Following the 2017 Met Gala, which took place Monday in New York City, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the gala’s co-host headed to one of the event’s after-parties.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, who dazzled earlier on the red carpet in head-to-toe Margiela, complete with embellished veiled headpiece and red Tabi booties, upped the weird factor further still when she made her entrance at New York’s Boom Boom Room.

Katy Perry attends the Met Gala after-party. Splash

Her outfit slightly defied explanation, but it consisted of a Lurex leotard over which she wore a nude corset with sparkly stockings atop a pair of fishnet tights. She accessorized with a pair of similarly nude-colored sandals with ’40s-style hook-and-eye closures. A floor-length, sequin-festooned parka completed the look.

Katy Perry wearing Maison Margiela. REX Shutterstock

The star is never one to take herself too seriously, though, and posed for photographers with a “Privacy Please” sign from a hotel room door. She held it in front of her face as a tongue-in-cheek substitute for that Margiela veil from earlier. Mental note: Consign both of these looks to memory and revisit them for October’s Halloween holiday costume party.

Want more?

Lena Dunham, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Wearing Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump on Met Gala Red Carpet

These Are Met Gala 2017’s Most Dramatic Entrances