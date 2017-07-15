Katy Perry Takes Adidas Slides to Italy + More Stars Who Love the Style

Katy Perry has been vacationing on the Amalfi Coast this week, enjoying the beaches with friends. The pop star, 32, isn’t donning any fancy footwear for her trip though. Instead, Perry’s been sporting Adidas ‘Adilette’ slides — a retro style that continues to have a resurgence.
Here, on July 9, the “Bon Appétit” singer paired the big summer shoe trend with a Stella McCartney one shoulder animal print swimsuit, white shorts and a striped button-up top. The celeb, who has been building her own namesake shoe business, accessorized with a royal blue Adidas logo hat, sunglasses, hoops, and a Chanel fanny pack.
Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian donned the style during Fourth of July festivities. The reality star can be seen sporting the slides in a cheeky Instagram she posted with an ice cream cart.
