Katy Perry Got Stuck in the Trash in This Edgy Yellow Dress and Glossy Boots at Wango Tango

View Slideshow Katy Perry wears a highlighter-yellow Issey Miyake shirt-dress with Dear Frances white Spirit boots on the red carpet at the 2017 Wango Tango concert. REX Shutterstock.

Katy Perry was shinning bright when she led the parade of stylish stars today on the red carpet at the 2017 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles.

The singer-turned-shoe designer donned an oversized highlighter-yellow Issey Miyake structural shirt-dress teamed with Dear Frances white Spirit boots. The Spirit boots feature white patent leather and textured laser detail, and a block heel. They’re available for $550 online.

#trash -y 💁🏼#taptap A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) on May 13, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Perry’s edgy look matched her new spiked haircut, but she still let her quirky personality show. Taking to Instagram, her stylist Jamie Mizrahi joked with fans that Perry was “#trash-y” when the entertainer posed for a photo while in a trash can.

Perry was a part of the 2017 Wango Tango concert lineup, which includes performers Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, the Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly with Camila Cabello, Zeddd, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Cyrus and Halsey.

Meanwhile, some of the other guests who posed for photos include Noah Cyrus, who performed in a pre-show earlier in the day. The budding singer looked comfy in overalls teamed with black combat boots that had chunky block heels and platforms.

Noah Cyrus on the red carpet at the 2017 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Singer Julia Michaels had on a colorful ensemble that she complemented with minimalist black sandals, and

