Katy Perry Performed in Sneakers From Her New Shoe Collection at the Grammys

Katy Perry on the Grammys red carpet wearing a Tom Ford dress. REX Shutterstock

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Katy Perry not only debuted her song “Chained to the Rhythm,” she also debuted a pair of shoes from her line, Katy Perry Footwear.

Perry wore the Lena style, named after her friend, actress Lena Dunham. She paired the white sequined sneakers with a white suit for her performance with Skip Marley, who also wore white sneakers. Perry’s performance was certainly politically charged — she wore an armband with the word “Persist” on it and at one point the words “We the People” from the U.S. constitution were splashed across the stage.

Katy Perry performing her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” at the Grammys. AP Images

Perry wearing the Lena sneaker from her Katy Perry Collection at the Grammys. AP Images

Katy Perry performing with Skip Marley at the Grammys. AP Images

Perry’s line, which releases on Feb. 16, is inspired by her signature style. She told Footwear News the collection is “vibrant, expressive and defining.” Luckily for fans, Perry’s strategy was to create a line that’s accessible — styles retail from $59 to $299.

“Not everybody is rich, and not everybody is excessive,” she told FN. “And everybody has more important things to spend their money on — whether it’s their children, or their family or their health. At the end of the day, your personality shouldn’t be so expensive to display.”

Before her performance, Perry walked the red carpet in a Tom Ford dress.

Katy Perry wearing Tom Ford. AP Images

