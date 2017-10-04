Katy Perry Stomps Out With Microphone-Shaped Heels on ‘American Idol’ Press Day

Katy Perry Rex Shutterstock

Katy Perry is a new judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” and the whirlwind that comes with the singing competition show is officially underway. The singer was spotted in New York on Wednesday making her way to “Good Morning America” to promote the new show with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

From her bleach-blond pixie haircut down to red patent leather pumps, Perry couldn’t be missed as she made her way into the studio.

The “Roar” singer dressed in a colorful sequin dress by Attico for her appearance. She paired the bright outfit with shoes from her Katy Perry Footwear collection, and the shoes’ heels were replaced with tiny microphones.

Katy Perry wearing an Attico sequin dress and red patent pumps from her eponymous shoe line. Rex Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Perry was seen in New York heading to Madison Square Garden for “Idol” auditions. Perry looked ready and willing ahead of her judging duties, wearing an iridescent ensemble by Christopher Kane. Her silver metallic booties were a standout.

Katy Perry in a Christopher Kane look and metallic booties. Rex Shutterstock

Next up, Perry will return to MSG on Friday for her own concert, which is part of the “Witness” tour.

Want more?



Katy Perry Kicks Off Concert Tour in Custom Sergio Rossi Thigh-High Boots

Demi Lovato Rocks Metallic Shoe Trend With Plaid See-Through Dress

Rihanna Wears Saint Laurent Boots Straight From the Runway — Again