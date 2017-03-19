Katy Perry Used Her Dress to Make a Powerful Confession at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Gala

View Slideshow Katy Perry wears a black and white gown with pointed-toe black pumps at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala.

In between balancing her careers as a pop singer and shoe designer, Katy Perry uses her star power as an outspoken gay rights advocate.

And her commitment to the community was recognized on Saturday when she was presented with the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign gala, one of the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organizations.

Katy Perry wears a Rasario gown with pointed-toe pumps at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

VIDEO: @HRC honors Katy Perry with the National Equality Award at the #HRCLADinner. Watch the closing words of her speech: pic.twitter.com/kcLHM48gSY — Katy Perry Lately! (@katyperrylately) March 19, 2017

As usual, the hitmaker stepped out in style for the ceremony, wearing an elegant black and white gown that she referenced in her acceptance speech when she spoke of her own sexual awakening.



“I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these bite-sized pop songs. For instance, ‘I Kissed a Girl’ and I liked it,” she said of her first hit. “Truth be told, A: I did more than that. But B: how was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was that I was curious, and sexuality isn’t always as black or white than this dress.”

The Katy Perry Footwear designer later took to Twitter and shared a video of her acceptance speech, writing, “I will never cease to be a champion, an ally, a spotlight and a loving voice for all LGBTQ-identifying people.”

Katy Perry wears a Rasario gown with pointed-toe pumps at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

Perry’s black and white dress featured a halter-neck bodice and voluminous black ruffles around her bust and back.

Though the body-hugging dress had a floor-length hem, her pointed-toe black pumps were visible when she posed for photos.

America Ferrera (left) wears a Stella Nolasco dress with red sandals, and Lena Dunham wears a halter-neck dress with red sandals at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign gala. REX Shutterstock.

The event also honored America Ferrera with the Ally for Equality Award. The “Ugly Betty” actress had on a blue Stella Nolasco dress that featured semi-sheer nude illusion panels, and she teamed the look with wine-colored platform sandals. She shared a friendly kiss with “Girls” star Lena Dunham on the blue carpet.

“…and I liked it,” she captioned the smooch, referencing lyrics to Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl” song.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the 2017 HRC gala in Los Angeles.