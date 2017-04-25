Katy Perry Gifts Rita Ora a Pair of Her Marabou Mules

Rita Ora and Katy Perry REX Shutterstock.

Rita Ora is the latest celebrity to get a pair of Katy Perry shoes. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank Perry for the gift, while showing off the brand new heels.

“Katy girl, thank you so much for the shoes. I love my shoes. Appreciate it!” she said in personal video on Instagram stories.

And of course the shoes couldn’t be a plain ol’ pump. Perry sent Ora The Bon Bon silhouette in soft blue, which are mules detailed with marabou feathers and satin.

These seem like the perfect pair to add to Ora’s shoe collection — seeing how the “Fifty Shades” actress isn’t afraid of a pop of color.

Katy Perry’s The Bon Bon heels, $109; katyperrycollections.com

The “Roar” singer’s footwear collection continues to grow in popularity. During weekend one at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Perry threw a festive Easter morning recovery brunch to celebrate her debut footwear label, where she and her guests, including stylist Jamie Mizrahi and DJ Mia Moretti, were spotted in her brand’s bunny flats.

Katy Perry’s The Jessica, $129; katyperrycollections.com

Hillary Clinton was also seen in her very own Katy Perry Collection shoes, wearing the The Hillary pump earlier this month.

Katy Perry “The Hillary” pink suede pumps. Courtesy of brand.

