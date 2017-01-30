FN Exclusive: Katy Perry Talks Social Media Politics, Juggling Fame & More

View Slideshow Katy Perry, photographed for Footwear News. Rony Alwin.

Katy Perry is on fire.

The songstress-turned-designer has made political and social waves for much of the past year throwing her support behind presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, participating in the Women’s March on Washington and advocating for causes such as Black Lives Matter.

When Footwear News caught up with the star recently for an exclusive interview about the launch of her eponymous shoe collection next month, she was characteristically candid.

Read on as Perry talks multitasking, wearing her own shoes and finding new fans.

On juggling it all:

“The art of delegation is important and also the art of saying ‘no.’ And pure and simple balance — mental, physical and spiritual balance. But not everything is going to be perfect. I have days — especially PMS days — where I breathe fire.”

On wearing her own line:

“You are what you wear, right? It’s one of those things where I really love the line, and I’m excited by it. It’s not like you’ll never see me in a pair of Adidas slides ever again. And you’ll [probably still] see me on the streets wearing Uggs.”

On wanting her fans to become her consumers:

“Yes, I do have a wonderful group of people that like and follow what I do, but my goal for this line is that it’s just a great product. The first thought [for consumers] is, ‘I love this shoe.’ The second thought is, ‘Oh, I didn’t know Katy Perry made shoes!’ ”

On her massive Twitter following:

“It comes down to authenticity. There’s only so much that people can relate to when you’re a celebrity living in a bubble with 1 percent [of the population]. I share my life story, give light to things that need a voice; and [I’m sometimes] silly, dark and sarcastic.”

On social media politics:

“I go to Twitter to know what’s going on in real time. But you can sometimes find that not the greatest voices make the most noise. You have to be your own filter for everything you ingest.”