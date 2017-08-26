Katy Perry Slated to Host MTV VMAs — See Her Best Looks

View Slideshow Katy Perry. REX Shutterstock

Follwoing the likes of Miley Cyrus, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Handler — Katy Perry is slated to host MTV’s Video Music Awards this Sunday, airing at 8 p.m. ET. On top of that, the 32-year-old pop star — who is up for five awards — will kick off the evening with a performance of her hit song “Swish Swish.”

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry shared in a press release.

That said, let’s take a look at Katy Perry’s VMAs outrageous looks through the years.

At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Witness” singer walked the red carpet with Riff Raff. The pair donned matching denim ensembles courtesy of Versace, channeling Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ iconic VMAs look from 2001.

Katy Perry and Riff Raff hit the red carpet at the VMAs in 2014 wearing matching denim ensembles. REX Shutterstock

Upon arrival, the carpet caught a glimpse of Perry’s matching denim patchwork round-toed pumps.

Katy Perry wearing denim patchwork pumps on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Back in 2008, Katy Perry donned a pinup inspired ensemble and pink metallic round-toed pumps while sticking close to pal Miley Cyrus.

Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus walk the red carpet together in 2008. REX Shutterstock

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from California on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

For more of Katy Perry’s MTV VMAs look, check out the gallery ahead.