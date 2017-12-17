Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Twin in Boots With Tights at Knicks Game

Katie Holmes and daughter, Suri Cruise (L), at the Knicks' game Saturday. Courtesy of Instagram

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise — both clad in boots paired with tights— sat courtside at the New York Knicks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night.

Holmes sported a black-and-white patterned dress with a collar, which she belted at the waist and paired with slouchy brown boots. The actress’ boots fell just below the knee and featured a chunky heel. Suri — the actress’ 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise — sported a pink coat with a ladybug pattern. Suri completed her age-appropriate look with dark tights and pink and brown duck boots.

While Holmes rarely posts to social media, the actress took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself posing alongside her family. In the shot, Suri cuddles up to Holmes, who captioned the shot, “Go Knicks! #msg #family.”

While Holmes and Suri rooted for the Knicks, Lala Anthony cheered on the Thunder from her courtside seats, rooting for her husband, Carmelo, a former Knick who now plays for the Thunder. At the game, Lala sported a Dries Van Noten fur jacket and shiny House of CB pants. The star finished off her look with black Off-White booties, opting for a trendy and seasonably appropriate look.

Suri and Holmes’ Knicks took home the win, beating the Thunder 111-96.

