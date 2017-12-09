Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Make Surprise Appearance to Introduce Taylor Swift at Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift rocks out at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Rex Shutterstock

Taylor Swift got a special introduction from two big fans at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden last night.

Katie Holmes — who was rocking a new pixie haircut with a cream turtleneck and gray distressed jean — took the stage with 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise to introduce the “Reputation” singer as the final act of the night.

Kate Holmes and Suri Cruise introduce Taylor Swift at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Rex Shutterstock

“She’s one of our favorite performers, and who is it tonight?” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum said, kicking things off. Suri — who was sporting a star printed dress with a red hair bow and Mary Janes — yelled with exuberance: “Taylor Swift!”

Swift performed hits like “Shake It Off” and “Look What You Made Me Do” during her set. She wore a black sequined off-the-shoulder top paired with barely-there short shorts and combat boots featuring gold stud and zipper embellishments.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at Jingle Ball in New York on Dec. 8. Rex Shutterstock

