Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have Adorable Twin Moment in Ballet Flats

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise at a New York Rangers game this fall. Rex Shutterstock

Though she’s famous for wearing heels at the young age of 3, Suri Cruise opted for more comfortable footwear for a Christmas shopping outing in New York with her mother, Katie Holmes.

The now 11-year-old, whose father is Tom Cruise, stepped out Sunday in orangey-red round-toe ballet flats, matching her actress mom, who wore a pair of nude-colored flats. Suri was bundled up in a stylish pink Dolce & Gabbana coat ($756), decorated with a rose and ladybug print and trimmed with white faux fur. She paired her ballet shoes with pale purple ankle socks to keep warm and accessorized her hair with her signature oversize bow.

Suri’s mom — sporting a new pixie cut, reportedly for her role as an ex-Marine in the upcoming movie, “Doorman” — kept things casual in a navy peacoat and cropped jeans. She carried a simple plum-colored leather purse.

The duo stopped into a Williams Sonoma store to pick up some baking supplies, and then later that evening, Holmes showed off their festive cut-out cookie creations on Instagram to her 1.1 million followers.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star is clearly getting into the holiday spirit. Over the weekend, she shared an Instagram snap of the stage at Radio City Music Hall, where she took in a performance of the Rockettes’ annual “Christmas Spectacular” show. She also posted a photo of the newly lit Rockefeller Center Christmas tree last week.