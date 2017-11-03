Kate Winslet Sports Belted Dress With Classic Black Pumps at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

View Slideshow Kate Winslet sported a chic black dress at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Winslet looked chic in a monochromatic look at the Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London yesterday.

The actress, who was honored as British Actress of the Year at the event, sported a low-cut, belted black dress and matching pumps, keeping her look fresh with a sleek updo and silver jewelry.

Kate Winslet sports a black dress with matching pumps at the Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham, who took home the British Brands of the Year award, stepped out in a ruffled white blouse and pale yellow trousers, topping her sleek look off with shiny silver pumps.

Victoria Beckham wears a high-necked blouse and pale yellow pants with silver pumps at the Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Actress Carey Mulligan was recognized for her philanthropist efforts. Mulligan sported a sleek bob and an off-the-shoulder plaid dress, finishing her look off with gold sandals.

Carey Mulligan wears a plaid dress and gold sandals at the Harper’s Bazaar UK Women of the Year Awards Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Ethiopian-Irish actress Ruth Negga took home top honors as Woman of the Year, after gaining notoriety for the film “Loving” and snagging an Oscar nomination.

Other honorees at the event included Ashley Graham (Model of the Year), Molly Goddard (Breakthrough Designer of the Year) and Adwoa Aboah (Role Model of the Year).

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the event.