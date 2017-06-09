Kate Upton Looks Really Comfortable in These Under Armour Sneakers

Kate Upton REX Shutterstock

Kate Upton was glowing in her latest street style appearance. The star was spotted heading to a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Wednesday looking radiant.

The 24-year-old supermodel looked very happy, but perhaps her comfortable casual outfit played a part in her energy. Upton donned wide-legged white and burgundy striped pants by Nina Ricci, a black tank and a matching cardigan on top.

As far as accessories go, she wore Apple’s wireless headphones and a pair of gray and white Under Armour sneakers, which also have a hint of bright orange in the fabric. The comfortable shoes mesh perfectly with her off-duty style, even though they’re much more casual than her designer pants. Her look was simultaneously versatile and stylish.

Under Armour Speedform Slingride sneakers, $85; zappos.com

