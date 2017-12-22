Kate Upton Wears Trendy Gucci Heels to Shop at CVS With Husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton sported on-trend Gucci pumps as she and husband Justin Verlander went shopping at a CVS in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday.

Upton went for a light-pink look. She wore her shoes with a blush button-down shirt and matching trousers and accessorized with a color-coordinated Lady Dior purse. With a blue and red ribbon and logo’d horsebit decoration, the footwear added a pop of color to the all-blush ensemble.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander shop at CVS Dec. 21. Splash

Meanwhile, Verlander went for a more casual look. The MLB player dressed in a fitted black T-shirt and jeans, wearing dark slippers and a backward baseball cap for a casual look. The newlyweds married following Verlander’s Houston Astros winning the World Series in November.

Upton chooses a diverse range of footwear, sometimes opting for heels and other times dressing down in sneakers. At the World Series, the Sports Illustrated model sported glittery Valentino sneakers.

Gucci footwear has been popular among the celebrity set in 2017, especially the brand’s fur-lined Princetown slippers and platform Ace sneakers. Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez were among the celebrities who stepped out in Gucci footwear this year.

While the exact pumps Upton chose are no longer available, similar loafers can be purchased from Gucci for $840. The loafers feature Gucci’s double-G logo in antique gold hardware set on a blue and red ribbon. The shoes feature a 3-inch heel, and the back is designed so the shoes can be worn with the heel either folded up or folded down.

Gucci Leather Horsebit Mid-Heel Loafer Courtesy of brand

