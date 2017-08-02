Kate Upton Flawlessly Took on the Architectural Shoe Trend Three Ways in One Day

Kate Upton wears a Michael Kors dress with Giuseppe Zanotti mules. REX Shutterstock

Kate Upton always dresses to impress.

The supermodel-turned-actress has a classic style and knows exactly what to wear to flatter her figure. This month, the star decided to take a risk and go in a new direction with her look. She took on the architectural shoe trend that’s been popping up everywhere this season, thanks to celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra.

Kate Upton walks her dog wearing a halterneck dress with Giuseppe Zanotti mules. REX Shutterstock

While out and about walking her dog in New York City, Upton was spotted in a gorgeous black-and-white printed Zimmermann dress — you can find a similar one for $495 — and a matching pair of structured Mercedes Castillo mules. The shoes elevated her already incredible outfit and gave it the extra edge it needed. Next time you want to amp up a casual summer dress, give the trend a try. We recommend you start out with Upton’s pick and copy her look ASAP, as the shoes are available for purchase today online for $350.

Kate Upton wears a dress by Balmain with Giuseppe Zanotti mules alongside her fiance Justin Verlander. REX Shutterstock

Perfect for summer, it seems the footwear style was versatile enough for her day-long schedule.

Upton changed two more times and opted for Giuseppe Zanotti mules ($278) teamed with a Michael Kors strapless number, and later that night she teamed the shoes with a black one-shoulder dress by Balmain when she stepped out alongside her boyfriend, sports star Justin Verlander, for an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo late-night chat show “Watch What Happens Live.”

Kate Upton wears a Michael Kors dress with Giuseppe Zanotti mules. REX Shutterstock

Mercedes Castillo Izar mule, $350; nordstrom.com

