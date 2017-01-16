Kate Moss’ Shoe Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Moss in 2016, 2009 and 1992. REX Shutterstock

Kate Moss first came onto the scene in the early 1990s, and since then she has created a style all her own that continues to be considered iconic in the fashion world. As she turns 43 today, FN takes a look back at some of her best looks.

When Moss wasn’t walking runways around the world, Moss was partial to wearing slip dresses and heels to party with friends including fellow model Naomi Campbell.

Moss and Naomi Campbell at a party in 1993. REX Shutterstock

Moss and Johnny Depp at an L.A. film premiere. REX Shutterstock

For casual outings, Moss was a major fan of the Adidas Gazelle sneakers, which the athletic company has recently resurfaced.

Kate Moss in Paris in 1993 wearing Adidas Gazelle sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Through the years, the U.K. native has been just as comfortable in a rock ‘n’ roll look (think platform booties and a furry coat) as she is in a boho outfit for the Glastonbury music festival.

Moss wearing platform boots. REX Shutterstock

Moss at the Glastonbury Festival in 2005. REX Shutterstock

In recent years, Moss’ style has become more sleek, and she often opts for simple black pumps by Christian Louboutin to complete her look.

Moss wearing Christian Louboutin heels in 2010. REX Shutterstock

Moss at The Fashion Awards in London. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Moss’ shoe style through the years on and off the runway.