Kate Moss Is a Fan of This Up-and-Coming Shoe Label

The relationship between Kate Moss and her on-and-off boyfriend, Bavarian aristocrat Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, has its ups and downs — reportedly. But now Moss has a new relationship. The supermodel has taken up with a pair of Venetian slippers designed by two Italian aristocrats.

Out and about in north London on Monday, Moss was snapped in a pair of red velvet Venetian slippers by Vibi Venezia. She teamed them with a pair of black skinny jeans, rolled up at the ankle to expose a whiff of those famous pins.

The label and new object of her affections is the brainchild of Viola and Vera Arrivabene. Hailing from the Italian Savoia dynasty, the girls grew up in the 16th century Venetian palazzo where George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin tied the knot.

The slippers, known as furlanes, are traditionally worn by gondoliers working the canals of Venice. The flat rubber soles stop them slipping sliding as they pilot tourists along the city’s waterways.

So come what may, at least Moss’ relationship with her shoes should remain on an even keel.