Kate Middleton Wears Quintessential Summer Outfit in Germany

Kate Middleton is continuing her run of bright colors during the royal family’s trip to Poland and Germany.

After wearing a bright red Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday evening in Berlin, Middleton emerged on Thursday in a swingy yellow Jenny Packham dress that’s a quintessential summer look.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting the German Cancer Research Institute in Heidelberg, Germany. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William donned lab coats inside the German Cancer Research Institute. REX Shutterstock

She left her hair in simple waves and topped off the look with her go-to taupe espadrilles by Monsoon. Last year, Middleton’s Monsoon wedges were on display often. She brought them on the royals’ trip to India and Bhutan in April 2016 and at the America’s Cup World Series in July. In September, she wore them for a visit to a youth center.

Espadrilles seem to be a Middleton family favorite. Her sister, Pippa, wore espadrilles throughout her several-weeks-long honeymoon with James Matthews.

After spending time in Berlin on Wednesday, Middleton and Prince William headed to Heidelberg, where they visited the German Cancer Research Institute, got a tour of a traditional German market, got a lesson on making pretzels and candy, and then changed into a more casual outfit for a river boat race. Middleton opted for a blue and white striped shirt, and it appeared she was wearing her go-to Superga white sneakers.

