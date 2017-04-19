Kate Middleton’s Classic White Sneakers Cost Only $65

Kate Middleton greets guests at a Kensington Palace reception ahead of the London Marathon. REX Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton was dressed down to greet guests at Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a group that is running the London Marathon this weekend for the Heads Together charity, of which the duchess, Prince William and Prince Harry are royal patrons. The three young royals often attend events at U.K. charities that are part of the campaign. This week Heads Together released a video featuring Prince William and Lady Gaga discussing how to end the stigmas surrounding mental health issues.

For the occasion, Middleton opted for a simple striped top by Luisa Spagnoli, dark skinny jeans and a pair of Superga’s Cotu Classic sneakers in white, which retail for just $65.

The Duchess of Cambridge greeted runners that are running the London Marathon with the charity Heads Together. REX Shutterstock

Superga sneakers, $65; superga.com

During the event, special Royal Mail boxes were unveiled. Seventy of the boxes featuring the Heads Together signature headband wrapped around the top will be placed along the marathon route. Earlier in the day, Prince Harry cut the ribbon at the marathon expo and even handed out runners’ race numbers.

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers as she poses with London Marathon runners. REX Shutterstock

Middleton and a guest place a Heads Together band around a Royal Mail box. REX Shutterstock

Prince Harry cuts the ribbon at the London Marathon expo. REX Shutterstock

