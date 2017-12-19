Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton: 7 Times They Wore Similar Looks

View Slideshow Meghan Markle (L) and Kate Middleton Rex Shutterstock

Meghan Markle’s effect on the fashion world has been clear since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry — styles worn by the “Suits” star have been selling fast.

Of course, her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, causes a similar impact with the styles she chooses. For instance, Middleton’s favorite casual sneaker company, Superga, saw its sales double after she sported kicks from the brand multiple times.

While both women are style influencers in their own right, Markle’s and Middleton’s styles share some surprising similarities.

This December, both stepped out in sophisticated navy coats as they braved the English winter. Markle opted for suede Kurt Geiger boots to give her look a more modern flair, while Middleton sported classic Jimmy Choo pumps that matched her coat, going for a monochromatic color scheme.

Meghan Markle (L) wears a navy coat and Kurt Geiger boots in December 2017; Kate Middleton wears a navy coat with matching pumps a couple of weeks later. Rex Shutterstock

Each woman favors classic silhouettes, preferring knee-length dresses and sensible pumps. Nonetheless, neither is afraid to sport bold colors and patterns.

Both Middleton and Markle have been spotted in bright red dresses, which they each paired with nude pumps for sleek looks.

Kate Middleton wears a two-piece Giorgio Armani look with nude pumps in 2017; Meghan Markle wears a red dress and nude pumps for a 2016 “Today Show” appearance. Rex Shutterstock

Markle has not taken to some of the more British components of Middleton’s style, such as the Duchess of Cambridge’s penchant for fascinators for public appearances. But the actress might draw more inspiration from her sister-in-law as she adjusts to her new lifestyle: Some of Markle’s looks over the years, such as minidresses and tiny shorts, go against the royal dress code.

