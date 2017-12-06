Kate Middleton Steps Out in Tod’s Block Heels and Checkered Coat for Children’s Summit in Manchester

A night after shining in jewels at a Buckingham Palace reception, Kate Middleton made it to Manchester for royal duties on Wednesday.
Dressed in a pair of black Tod’s pumps and a checkered L.K. Bennett coat, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William visited schoolchildren at the annual Children’s Global Media Summit. The simple block heels also paired nicely with Middleton’s black Mulberry Bayswater clutch and the elegant red Goat tunic dress she wore underneath her coat.
Both L.K. Bennett and Goat are frequent brand staples in Middleton’s wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge often wears these British high-street brands on royal appearances.
Currently pregnant with her and William’s third child, Middleton showed off just the slightest baby bump as she posed for pictures at the summit held to draw attention to children’s mental health. As her husband gave a speech, Middleton chatted with primary school students and listened to presentations on new kids’ TV programming. The couple also led children in several group discussions about speaking up when it comes to mental health issues.
