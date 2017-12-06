Kate Middleton Steps Out in Tod’s Block Heels and Checkered Coat for Children’s Summit in Manchester

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester. Rex Shutterstock

A night after shining in jewels at a Buckingham Palace reception, Kate Middleton made it to Manchester for royal duties on Wednesday.

Dressed in a pair of black Tod’s pumps and a checkered L.K. Bennett coat, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William visited schoolchildren at the annual Children’s Global Media Summit. The simple block heels also paired nicely with Middleton’s black Mulberry Bayswater clutch and the elegant red Goat tunic dress she wore underneath her coat.

Kate Middleton frequently wears L.K. Bennett on royal duties. Rex Shutterstock

Both L.K. Bennett and Goat are frequent brand staples in Middleton’s wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge often wears these British high-street brands on royal appearances.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Rex Shutterstock

Currently pregnant with her and William’s third child, Middleton showed off just the slightest baby bump as she posed for pictures at the summit held to draw attention to children’s mental health. As her husband gave a speech, Middleton chatted with primary school students and listened to presentations on new kids’ TV programming. The couple also led children in several group discussions about speaking up when it comes to mental health issues.

Kate Middleton speaks to children at the summit. Rex Shutterstock

