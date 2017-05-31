Kate Middleton Helped Double Sales of This Affordable Sneaker

Kate Middleton visiting Canada in October 2016. REX Shutterstock

If you follow Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, you’ve probably heard about the “Kate Effect.”

The “Kate Effect” kicks into gear when Middleton wears something that the masses immediately adore, and thanks to her savviness, the items are often relatively affordable. Then the item sells out almost immediately, leaving many shoppers empty-handed but leaving the brand or retailer thrilled at the success.

This time around, Superga is the brand at the receiving end of the “Kate Effect.” Middleton wore Superga’s Cotu Classic sneakers in white several times in the past few months, and the brand says its sales of that style have doubled thanks to Middleton. The Italian sneaker brand offers up its styles in a range of colors and materials.

A Superga spokesperson told Daily Mail, “Superga has seen the sales figures for this style double since Kate has been stepping out wearing them repeatedly. As they are Superga’s most popular style it’s practically impossible to sell out completely as they have plenty of stock of this particular white trainer.”

Jason Fairclough, head of marketing for GLD Group, which produces Superga shoes, told the Mail, “We are both honored and excited that the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to wear our shoes on several occasions. Each time Kate wears Superga both our own website and stores see a significant increase in demand.”

Middleton was photographed wearing the shoes during the royals’ trip to Canada last fall, and she was more recently seen wearing them when she hosted London Marathon runners at Kensington Palace and again when she attended the London Marathon.

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers in October 2016 on the royals’ trip to Canada. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in Superga sneakers to host London Marathon runners at Kensington Palace in April. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton greeted London Marathon finishers in April wearing Superga sneakers. REX Shutterstock

The best part? The sneakers retail for just $65 — a relative bargain compared to some of the designer footwear by Gianvito Rossi and L.K. Bennett that Middleton often wears.

Superga sneaker, $65; superga.com

