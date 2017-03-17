Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Custom Coat and Gianvito Rossi Heels

Kate Middleton wearing a Catherine Walker & Co coat for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in London on March 17. REX Shutterstock

Ahead of her trip to Paris with Prince William later today, Kate Middleton made an appearance in London for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored soldiers from the Irish Guard. Prince William wore his military attire while Middleton opted for a Catherine Walker & Co. bespoke dark green coat that featured a contrasting velvet collar and gold buttons. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi pumps in a similar green color.

Middleton paired her Catherine Walker & Co. coat with Gianvito Rossi heels. REX Shutterstock

Middleton with Prince William on St. Patrick’s Day. REX Shutterstock

In an adorable moment, the duchess also greeted a mascot for the day’s festivities — an Irish Wolfhound.

Kate Middleton greets an Irish Wolfhound at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in London. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s heels are currently available online and retail for $690.

Middleton wore these Gianvito Rossi pumps. Courtesy of Barneys New York

The trip to Paris will be Prince William’s first official visit there since his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash there nearly 20 years ago. The couple will, among other appearances, visit with outgoing French president Francois Hollande.

