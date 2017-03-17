Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Custom Coat and Gianvito Rossi Heels

By / 47 mins ago
Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day Style
Kate Middleton wearing a Catherine Walker & Co coat for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in London on March 17.
REX Shutterstock

Ahead of her trip to Paris with Prince William later today, Kate Middleton made an appearance in London for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honored soldiers from the Irish Guard. Prince William wore his military attire while Middleton opted for a Catherine Walker & Co. bespoke dark green coat that featured a contrasting velvet collar and gold buttons. She paired the look with Gianvito Rossi pumps in a similar green color.

Related
Gianvito Rossi Now Has a Dedicated Boutique at Level Shoes

Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day StyleMiddleton paired her Catherine Walker & Co. coat with Gianvito Rossi heels. REX Shutterstock
Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day StyleMiddleton with Prince William on St. Patrick’s Day. REX Shutterstock

In an adorable moment, the duchess also greeted a mascot for the day’s festivities — an Irish Wolfhound.

Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day StyleKate Middleton greets an Irish Wolfhound at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in London. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s heels are currently available online and retail for $690.

Kate Middleton Gianvito RossiMiddleton wore these Gianvito Rossi pumps. Courtesy of Barneys New York

The trip to Paris will be Prince William’s first official visit there since his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash there nearly 20 years ago. The couple will, among other appearances, visit with outgoing French president Francois Hollande.

Want more?

How To Shop 10 Pairs of Shoes That Kate Middleton Loves

Kate Middleton Re-Wears Michael Kors Coat and Rupert Sanderson Heels

Kate Middleton Looked Surprisingly Sparkly in Her Latest Look

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s