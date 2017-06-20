Kate Middleton Looks Very British in This Outfit for the Royal Ascot

View Slideshow Kate Middleton at the 2017 Royal Ascot on June 20. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton was dressed for the occasion when she attended the Royal Ascot horse races on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white lace long-sleeve dress that was reportedly by Alexander McQueen, a bespoke hat and a pale pink clutch. She finished off the look with a pair of nude pumps, although it is not clear what brand. She has favored nude pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Rupert Sanderson and L.K. Bennett over the years.

Middleton paired her Alexander McQueen lace dress with a bespoke hat, nude pumps and a pale pink clutch. REX Shutterstock

Middleton was all smiles as she arrived with Prince William and chatted with guests at the annual event held at the Ascot Racecourse. The Gold Cup is the highlight of the week of races at Ascot, which is near one of the royals’ homes, Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II always attends, as she has long owned racehorses. Her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup in 2013.

Kate Middleton walks with Prince William at the Royal Ascot. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton with Prince William and other guests at the Royal Ascot. REX Shutterstock

For Tuesday’s races, the queen stood out in a lime green coat over a floral dress and black loafers, a look she wore in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Ascot on June 20. REX Shutterstock

The Royal Ascot runs through June 24.

