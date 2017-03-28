Kate Middleton Wore Her Highest Heels Ever at the Portrait Gala in London

Kate Middleton at the Portrait Gala in London on March 28. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton took her shoe game to new heights on Tuesday night.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Portrait Gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery wearing a forest-green Temperly London lace gown and completed the look with lots of gold accessories. According to U.K.’s Daily Mail, her strappy gold-and-champagne-hued sandals are by Jimmy Choo. She carried a Wilbur & Gussie clutch and topped off the look with Kiki McDonough earrings.

For the Portrait Gala, Kate Middleton wore a Temperly London lace gown and gold strappy sandals. REX Shutterstock

These sandals are certainly one of the highest pairs Middleton has worn since becoming duchess, a role that requires a more demure wardrobe and modest heel height. Middleton’s sandals look to have about a four-inch heel, and while she does often wear spindly pumps by Gianvito Rossi, the gold flashiness of this pair is something not often seen on Middleton. She only recently started wearing a sparkly pair of pavé pumps by Oscar de la Renta.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Portrait Gala in London. REX Shutterstock

Middleton’s gold strappy sandals. REX Shutterstock

Alexa Chung, Footwear News’ 2015 Style Influencer of the Year, was also in attendance wearing a flowy, off-the-shoulder gown that hid her black bow sandals.

Alexa Chung at the Portrait Gala on Tuesday. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Middleton’s best shoe looks.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Channels the 1960s With Her Latest Look

Kate Middleton Was Not Prepared to Ruin Her Perfectly Styled Hair Playing Rugby in Pumps

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham in Paris