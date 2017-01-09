Kate Middleton’s 35 Best Shoe Looks

View Slideshow Middleton in 2012, 2011 and 2016. REX Shutterstock

Nearly six years ago, the now-Duchess of Cambridge was simply Kate Middleton. She went to parties in London and ran her own errands about town. Not yet a princess, she could wear just about anything she wanted.

Middleton in 2007 wearing knee-high suede boots. REX Shutterstock

But on April 29, 2011, Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge when she married the Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) in a lavish London wedding. Since then, she’s honed her style, both conforming to royal fashion expectations and pushing the boundaries when the occasion allows for it.

For formal occasions, Middleton looks to shoe designers including L.K. Bennett, Gianvito Rossi and Rupert Sanderson for appropriate pumps and sandals in an array of neutral colors.

Middleton wore an L.K. Bennett dress and Rupert Sanderson pumps to host President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016. REX Shutterstock

Middleton completed her all-red look with Gianvito Rossi red suede pumps in 2016. REX Shutterstock

A favorite casual style of Middleton’s is her espadrille wedges by Monsoon, which she’s worn for several occasions.

Middleton wearing Monsoon wedges during the royal visit to India and Bhutan in 2016. REX Shutterstock

This year, Middleton surprised many when she wore sandals by Brazilian brand Schutz. She paired the label’s light pink sandals with a white off-the-shoulder dress.

Kate Middleton at the Art Fund awards in London wearing a Barbara Casarola dress and Schutz sandals. REX Shutterstock

During a royal trip to Canada in the fall, Middleton mixed high fashion with high-street. She wore a pair of striking red Russell & Bromley pumps with her Alexander McQueen dress during a visit to Vancouver. Later in the trip she also wore relatively affordable pairs by J. Crew and Superga.

Middleton, wearing Russell & Bromley pumps with an Alexander McQueen dress, in Vancouver with Prince William in 2016. REX Shutterstock

Middleton during a royal tour of Canada in 2016 wearing J. Crew block-heels. REX Shutterstock

With plenty of royal engagements to come this year, Middleton is sure to continue to impress with her fashion choices.

