Kate Middleton Wears Pink Marchesa Gown and Princess Diana’s Tiara at State Banquet

Kate Middleton arriving at the state banquet for the Spanish royals at Buckingham Palace on July 12. Instagram/Kmiddletonprincess

Tonight the British royal family held a highly anticipated state dinner at Buckingham Palace for the visiting Spanish royals, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Royal watchers have been waiting to see what the stylish Queen Letizia and the equally fashionable Duchess of Cambridge would wear for the occasion, and they did not disappoint. After wearing a prim yellow outfit and Prada nude pumps earlier in the day, Letizia changed into a red off-the-shoulder gown and a dazzling tiara. Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten a look at her shoes yet.

Queen Elizabeth II (right) with Queen Letizia. REX Shutterstock

(L-R): The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Letizia, Queen Elizabeth II and King Felipe VI. REX Shutterstock

While formal photos were taken of the Spanish royals, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Middleton, husband Prince William and Prince Harry did not pose for photos. But photos and video circulating on social media show Middleton wearing a pink lace dress by Marchesa that features a surprisingly revealing neckline — normally the duchess wears more conservative styles. The neckline allowed her to wear an impressively sparkly necklace that featured diamonds and rubies and had belonged to the Queen Mother. She opted to wear the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which has been passed down the royal family.

The dress, which appears to be a version of a pre-fall ’17 Marchesa style, also featured on-trend bell sleeves. Like Letizia’s dress, Middleton’s also concealed her footwear.

Beautiful coming & going A post shared by Lulu In The Palace (@luluinthepalace) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Between her yellow dress earlier today and her evening gown, Letizia also wore a chic red Burberry wrap coat and kept on her nude Prada pumps.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia join Their Royal Highnesses for tea at Clarence House. #SpainStateVisit pic.twitter.com/zbn0ulcva2 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 12, 2017

