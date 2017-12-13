Kate Middleton Shows Her Pregnancy Glow in These Comfy Pumps While Handing Out Christmas Presents to Kids

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, radiant
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.
Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton brought some of her Christmas cheer on Tuesday to children who were affected by the tragic Grenfell Tower apartment fire in the spring.

With a radiant glow on her skin, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in black suede Tod’s pumps and a plum tweed Seraphine coat when she arrived at the Rugby Portobello Trust in London to hand out presents and meet with low-income  families near the site of the June 14 tragedy. She also paired the flattering tweed coat with the black Mulberry Bayswater clutch.

Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Rugby Portobello Trust, London, UK - 12 Dec 2017 Middleton wears a coat by Seraphine. Rex Shutterstock

While at the event, Middleton watched the children’s musical performance, gave out Christmas presents and crackers and met at the “Magic Mums” group meeting for young mothers and their children.

The royal family is also planning to attend a memorial service this Thursday for those were killed in the fire.

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge speaks to children, during a visit to the Rugby Portobello Trust's Christmas party which included children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, at its community centre in North Kensington, London, Britain December 12, 2017.Duchess of Cambridge visits Grenfell Tower Fire Victims, North Kensington, London, UK - 12 Dec 2017 Many of the children Middleton visited were affected by the Grenfell fire in June. Rex Shutterstock

Both the heels and the clutch are frequent style staples for Middleton while appearing on her royal duties. Just last week, Middleton wore a pair of Tod’s to a children’s global media summit in Manchester.

Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Rugby Portobello Trust, London, UK - 12 Dec 2017The Duchess of Cambridge will join children and families to celebrate the work of the Rugby Portobello Trust at its community centre in North Kensington. Her Royal Highness will also learn more about the centre's range of support services for young people, families and the local community. During the visit The Duchess will join the Christmas party for the 'Magic Mums' group which supports mothers, babies and toddlers. Her Royal Highness will meet young people taking part in a music workshop, and will also help staff and volunteers set up for their children's Christmas party later in the day. Kate Middleton visits The Rugby Portobello Trust in London. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, has frequently worn Seraphine pieces throughout each of her pregnancies.

