Kate Middleton Shows Her Pregnancy Glow in These Comfy Pumps While Handing Out Christmas Presents to Kids

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton brought some of her Christmas cheer on Tuesday to children who were affected by the tragic Grenfell Tower apartment fire in the spring.

With a radiant glow on her skin, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in black suede Tod’s pumps and a plum tweed Seraphine coat when she arrived at the Rugby Portobello Trust in London to hand out presents and meet with low-income families near the site of the June 14 tragedy. She also paired the flattering tweed coat with the black Mulberry Bayswater clutch.

Middleton wears a coat by Seraphine. Rex Shutterstock

While at the event, Middleton watched the children’s musical performance, gave out Christmas presents and crackers and met at the “Magic Mums” group meeting for young mothers and their children.

The royal family is also planning to attend a memorial service this Thursday for those were killed in the fire.

Many of the children Middleton visited were affected by the Grenfell fire in June. Rex Shutterstock

Both the heels and the clutch are frequent style staples for Middleton while appearing on her royal duties. Just last week, Middleton wore a pair of Tod’s to a children’s global media summit in Manchester.

Kate Middleton visits The Rugby Portobello Trust in London. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, has frequently worn Seraphine pieces throughout each of her pregnancies.

See more of Middleton’s style here.