Kate Middleton Wore the Color of Royalty on Final Day in Germany

On the royals’ final day in Germany on Friday, Kate Middleton opted for the color of royalty: purple.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a purple Emilia Wickstead dress and her signature Gianvito Rossi blush nude pumps. The custom dress is a lilac hue — so she didn’t go full on royal purple — but it’s another look in the lineup of boldly hued dresses the duchess has worn throughout the trip. While her evening shoe of choice has been her Prada scalloped sandals, these Gianvito Rossi pumps are her go-to for daytime looks.

Kate Middleton stepped out in an Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton with Prince William in Hamburg, Germany. REX Shutterstock

On their final day, rounding out their visit to Poland and then Germany, the couple visited the Maritime Museum in Hamburg. They’ll also listen to a performance by Hamburg Symphony Orchestra before touring an Airbus facility and view an assembly line for the Airbus A320 aircraft.

The couple’s children, Prince George (who turns four tomorrow) and Princess Charlotte, will make one more appearance when the family bids farewell to Germany and boards their plane back to the U.K.

