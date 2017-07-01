How Princess Diana’s Style Was Different Than Kate Middleton’s

(L-R): Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. REX Shutterstock

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have been compared to each other since Prince William and Middleton began dating. The late princess of Wales, who would have celebrated her 56th birthday today, and the duchess of Cambridge are often noted for the similarities in their styles, but there are actually some major differences between the two.

Read on to see how their styles differ.

For one, Princess Diana’s heels were noticeably shorter than the ones you’ll see Kate donning these days. Lady Di usually wore the classic ’80s-style pump at the time, with a relatively low heel, while most often Prince William’s other half wears pumps above 2 inches.

(L-R): Peter Phillips, Prince Philip, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Diana at Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. REX Shutterstock

The women both wear black leather heels, but Kate’s are noticeably higher.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29. REX Shutterstock

Another difference between the royal women is their casual style. While Kate is often seen wearing sneakers or flats when she doesn’t have to be dressed up, Princess Diana’s style was so ’80s. Like in the below picture, the “People’s Princess” sported a bomber varsity jacket that is back in style today. But you won’t catch Kate wearing a coat like that.

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers in October 2016 on the royals’ trip to Canada. REX Shutterstock

Instead of sneakers, Diana wears fringed knee-high boots for a casual outing.

Princess Diana seen at Prince Harry’s school in 1982. REX Shutterstock.

Another notable difference is their skirt lengths. Diana usually wore shin-skimming skirts, while Kate’s are often a bit higher, more around her knee or just below.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Indian officials and locals. REX Shutterstock.