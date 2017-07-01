How Princess Diana’s Style Was Different Than Kate Middleton’s

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have been compared to each other since Prince William and Middleton began dating. The late princess of Wales, who would have celebrated her 56th birthday today, and the duchess of Cambridge are often noted for the similarities in their styles, but there are actually some major differences between the two.
Read on to see how their styles differ.
For one, Princess Diana’s heels were noticeably shorter than the ones you’ll see Kate donning these days. Lady Di usually wore the classic ’80s-style pump at the time, with a relatively low heel, while most often Prince William’s other half wears pumps above 2 inches.
The women both wear black leather heels, but Kate’s are noticeably higher.
Another difference between the royal women is their casual style. While Kate is often seen wearing sneakers or flats when she doesn’t have to be dressed up, Princess Diana’s style was so ’80s. Like in the below picture, the “People’s Princess” sported a bomber varsity jacket that is back in style today. But you won’t catch Kate wearing a coat like that.
Instead of sneakers, Diana wears fringed knee-high boots for a casual outing.
Another notable difference is their skirt lengths. Diana usually wore shin-skimming skirts, while Kate’s are often a bit higher, more around her knee or just below.