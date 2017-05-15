Kate Middleton Wore These $23 Comfy Heels for a Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton is known for making wise choices in footwear and clothes, so it’s no surprise that she recycled a look from head to toe.
The Duchess of Cambridge helped host The Party at the Palace on Saturday at Buckingham Palace, wearing the same outfit she sported during a tour of Canada last year — a See by Chloé knit dress teamed with wedge heels by Monsoon.
The event honored children of deceased military officers. Similarly, the last time she wore the ensemble it was also for a children’s party.
Middleton’s versatile Monsoon Fleur espadrilles are designed with almond-shaped toes, 3.5-inch wedge heels and rubber-grip soles that enhance conditions for comfort.
The price tag is already a deal at $79, but they’re now on sale in the coral color for $23.70 on the brand’s website.
Middleton and her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, hosted around 850 children and families on the lawn outside Buckingham Palace.
Activities included plate spinning and face painting.
Thank you to all who attended the Party at The Palace yesterday, we hope you enjoyed the day! As Prince Harry said: "We're here to celebrate you and to remind you, that we as a family, we as a nation, and we up and down the country will never, ever ever forget about the sacrifices that every single one of you have made."
