Kate Middleton Wore These $23 Comfy Heels for a Party at Buckingham Palace

L-R: Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William host The Party at the Palace. Courtesy of Kensington Royal.

Kate Middleton is known for making wise choices in footwear and clothes, so it’s no surprise that she recycled a look from head to toe.

The Duchess of Cambridge helped host The Party at the Palace on Saturday at Buckingham Palace, wearing the same outfit she sported during a tour of Canada last year — a See by Chloé knit dress teamed with wedge heels by Monsoon.

Kate Middleton wears Monsoon wedges. REX Shutterstock.

The event honored children of deceased military officers. Similarly, the last time she wore the ensemble it was also for a children’s party.

Middleton’s versatile Monsoon Fleur espadrilles are designed with almond-shaped toes, 3.5-inch wedge heels and rubber-grip soles that enhance conditions for comfort.

The price tag is already a deal at $79, but they’re now on sale in the coral color for $23.70 on the brand’s website.

Monsoon Fleur espadrilles; $23.70; us.monsoon.co.uk. Courtesy of Monsoon.

Today, The Duke of Cambridge, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are hosting a party at Buckingham Palace in honour of the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, hosted around 850 children and families on the lawn outside Buckingham Palace.

Activities included plate spinning and face painting.

Thank you to all who attended the Party at The Palace yesterday, we hope you enjoyed the day! As Prince Harry said: "We're here to celebrate you and to remind you, that we as a family, we as a nation, and we up and down the country will never, ever ever forget about the sacrifices that every single one of you have made." A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 14, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to a girl in the cupcake decorating tent – before meeting with families on the lawn. Over 850 children were invited to Buckingham Palace today for a special party to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

“We’re here to celebrate you and to remind you, that we as a family, we as a nation, and we up and down the country will never, ever ever forget about the sacrifices that every single one of you have made,” Prince Harry told the guests.

The royal family visiting Government House in Canada on Sept. 29. Courtesy of Twitter.

Want More?

Kate Middleton Wears L.K. Bennett Heels For Visit To Royal Air Show With Prince William & George

Schutz Designer Alexandre Birman On Kate Middleton Wearing His Shoes

Kate Middleton Wears Rupert Sanderson Pumps At Wimbledon