Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham in Paris

When Kate Middleton arrived in Paris on Friday, she stepped out wearing the same coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps she wore for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations earlier in the day in London.

But she’s already changed into two looks for events later in the day, including a chic black Alexander McQueen tea length dress. She completed the look with a pearl pendant necklace and black ankle-strap pumps. The occasion was a welcome reception at the British embassy in Paris.

For an embassy gala dinner this evening, the Duchess of Cambridge changed into a pale blue embellished Jenny Packham gown that she paired with the same Oscar de la Renta lamé pumps she wore for an event earlier this month — signaling that she may be in favor of adding a bit more sparkle to her looks lately.

On Saturday the duke and duchess will meet with families of the victims of the terror attacks in Paris and Nice. Later in the day they’ll take in a rugby game between Wales and France at the Stade de France.

