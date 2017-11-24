Kate Middleton Shines in Embellished, Icy Blue Gown & Silver Heels

Kate Middleton sports an embellished Jenny Packham gown at the 105th Royal Variety Performance, at the London Palladium Nov. 24. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, clad in an embellished blue dress and high heels, stepped out to the 105th Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium today.

Middleton exuded glamour in her floor-length Jenny Packham gown, which featured sheer arms and heavily embellishment throughout. She completed the look with silver, pointy-toed pumps for a sophisticated evening look.

Prince William (L) and Kate Middleton enter the 105th Royal Variety Performance. Rex Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge walked alongside her husband, Prince William, who wore a black tuxedo and bowtie with sleek dress shoes.

The couple is currently expecting their third child together, and morning sickness has caused Middleton to scale back her public engagements. However, Middleton continues to step out in skyscraper heels during her pregnancy, and for the 105th Royal Variety Performance, she chose towering silver stilettos that completed the princess-y vibe of her delicate gown.

Kate Middleton walks in high heels alongside her husband, Prince William. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton’s ability to wear high heels might be helped by a special hack she employs. The 35-year-old reportedly uses insoles to help her stay comfortable on her feet in stilettos during official appearances.

