Kate Middleton Found the Perfect Nude Sandals

For the British royals’ second day visiting Poland, Kate Middleton revealed that she seems to have found the perfect nude sandal for summer.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with husband Prince William for a second day of activities in Poland wearing a floral Erdem ensemble paired with Stuart Weitzman’s “Nearlynude” nude patent leather, block-heel sandals.

It’s not hard to see there are a lot of good things about these sandals. The block heel means that Middleton will likely be very comfortable, as she’s expected to do a lot of walking during the trip. Plus, the nude is ultra-flattering, no matter what you’re wearing up top. The patent leather elevates the heels a bit and allows them to be a bit dressier, which is important for the duchess.

On Tuesday, Prince William and Middleton started the day by visiting the former Stutthof Concentration Camp near Gdansk, Poland. The concentration camp is now a museum, and the royals’ met museum staff who gave them a tour. During the tour they were shown a room that houses thousands of pairs of shoes that were left behind by the camp’s prisoners. According to the Daily Mail, the royal couple also met two British survivors of Stuttoff, Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg, who had not been back to the camp since they both moved to the U.K.

On Monday, after arriving in Warsaw, Poland with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Middleton and William met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser Duda. Later in the evening, they attended a garden party that honored Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

