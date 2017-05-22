Kate Middleton Back to Royal Duties After Sister Pippa’s Wedding

Kate Middleton at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was already back to her royal duties on Monday following her sister Pippa’s wedding on Saturday.

The duchess made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, where she got a tour of the show and spoke to some of the exhibitors just a day before the show opens to the public. According to the BBC, the show attracts about 165,000 visitors a year. It runs from May 23-27. During the tour, she got to see a rose that was named “William and Catherine Rose” after her and Prince William’s wedding.

For the occasion, Middleton wore a breezy Rochas forest green, floral-print dress that she completed with nude pumps and her hair swept into a simple pony-tail. The look is a bit more casual than what the duchess wore to be by her sister’s side at her wedding on Saturday. The duchess was spotted taking care of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, outside the ceremony wearing an Alexander McQueen dusty rose dress and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Pippa wore a Giles Deacon lace gown and Manolo Blahnik heels for her nuptials held at St. Mark’s church in the family’s hometown of Bucklebury. Later in the evening a reception was held at the Middleton family estate to celebrate Pippa’s marriage to James Matthews.

