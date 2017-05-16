Kate Middleton Talks Sister Pippa’s Wedding at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

View Slideshow Kate Middleton wearing a Christopher Kane coat and Lock & Co. hat at Buckingham Palace's first Garden Party of the summer. Instagram/Kensington Palace

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton was seeing red when it came to her wardrobe choices.

Now it seems she’s all about pale blue. The Duchess of Cambridge attended Buckingham Palace’s first Garden Party of the summer wearing a light blue satiny Christopher Kane coat paired with a similarly-colored Lock & Co. hat. She completed the look with Gianvito Rossi beige suede pumps. Last week, Middleton wore a similar blue coat by Emilia Wickstead and beige L.K. Bennett pumps during a trip to Luxembourg.

The Duchess of Cambridge at today's garden party – beautiful hair under her Lock & Co hat and stunning ice blue Christopher Kane. pic.twitter.com/D5weQD21L1 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 16, 2017

Kate Middleton wearing an Emilia Wickstead coat, L.K. Bennett pumps and an Etui Bags woven clutch during her Luxembourg visit. REX Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the Garden Party were Middleton’s husband Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Beatrice.

There were 8,000 guests at the party at Buckingham Palace; the royal family will host two more Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland throughout the summer. According to the royal family’s website, Buckingham Palace hosts about 30,000 guests total through these parties and serves about 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake.

Buckingham Palace says that “a long established network of sponsors is used to invite guests, who include Lord-Lieutenants, societies and associations, government departments, local government, the Services, the Church and other faiths,” in order to create a guest list that represents many areas of the community and society.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English wrote on Twitter that Middleton mentioned she is looking forward to her sister Pippa’s wedding this Saturday and is hoping her young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will behave themselves.

Kate said today she was really looking forward to her sister's wedding – but she was a bit worried about how her children will behave! — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 16, 2017

Kate told a garden party guest she was hopeful George & Charlotte – pageboy and bridesmaid – would be good 'but you never know at that age' — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 16, 2017

