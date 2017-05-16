Kate Middleton Talks Sister Pippa’s Wedding at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton was seeing red when it came to her wardrobe choices.
Now it seems she’s all about pale blue. The Duchess of Cambridge attended Buckingham Palace’s first Garden Party of the summer wearing a light blue satiny Christopher Kane coat paired with a similarly-colored Lock & Co. hat. She completed the look with Gianvito Rossi beige suede pumps. Last week, Middleton wore a similar blue coat by Emilia Wickstead and beige L.K. Bennett pumps during a trip to Luxembourg.
Also in attendance at the Garden Party were Middleton’s husband Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Beatrice.
Today The Queen, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a Garden Party at #BuckinghamPalace – accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their Royal Highnesses met some of today's 8,000 guests who were invited into the Palace. Guests were treated to tea, cakes and sandwiches in recognition for the positive impact they have had in their communities. @theroyalfamily #gardenparty
There were 8,000 guests at the party at Buckingham Palace; the royal family will host two more Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland throughout the summer. According to the royal family’s website, Buckingham Palace hosts about 30,000 guests total through these parties and serves about 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake.
Buckingham Palace says that “a long established network of sponsors is used to invite guests, who include Lord-Lieutenants, societies and associations, government departments, local government, the Services, the Church and other faiths,” in order to create a guest list that represents many areas of the community and society.
Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English wrote on Twitter that Middleton mentioned she is looking forward to her sister Pippa’s wedding this Saturday and is hoping her young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will behave themselves.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s style.
Want more?
One of Kate Middleton’s Favorite British Brands Just Opened Its First Store in the U.S.
Kate Middleton Wore These $23 Comfy Heels for a Party at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton Is Pretty in Pastel and Heels She Hasn’t Worn in a While